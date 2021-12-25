William Donald “Don” Millay, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Sept. 5, 1938, in Daviess County to the late James Robert and Mary Rose Millay. Don was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and worked for Hon Co. for 28 years. He loved being outdoors, spending time on his farm in Breckinridge County and going hunting.
Along with his parents, Don was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Ann Millay; his daughter, Susan Gale Millay; his brothers, James B. Millay, William Robert “Bob” Millay, Jack Millay and Ronald Millay; and his sisters, Beverly Ann Hagerman, Martha Jean Newby, Kathleen Clark, Floella Mattingly and Dorothy Roberts.
He is survived by his son, Donald “Kevin” (Donna) Millay; his grandchildren, Melanie Millay (Jerrod Ross), Chad Thompson and Jamie (Hillary) Thompson; his great-grandchildren, Lilli, Spencer, Harper, Finn and Sophia; sister-in-law Frances Millay; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes with Father Pat Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, with prayers beginning at 5 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Don Millay may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
