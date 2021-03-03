William “Doug” Crowe, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest. He was born Aug. 7, 1927, in Daviess County to the late William R. Crowe Sr. and Bertha Frances Zoll Crowe.
Doug was one of the founding members of St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church and was retired as a store manager with Wyndall’s Foodland after over 60 years. He met and made many friends over the years while working at Wyndall’s. He loved spending time with his family, especially all his grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching UK basketball and playing golf.
Doug was also preceded in death by a son, William Mark Crowe; and his brothers and sisters, Charles R. Crowe, Paul R. Crowe, Melvin Crowe, Virginia Fulkerson, Martine Warren and Anne King.
Surviving are his wife, Agnes Geraldine “Jerry” Crowe; daughter Tracey Rusher and husband Chris of Owensboro; three sons, Gary Crowe and Doug Crowe and wife Brenda of Owensboro and Tony Crowe and wife Debbie of Lewisport; seven grandchildren, Chad Rusher, Brooke Sweeten, Ashley Shearn, Lacey Richardson, Donovan Wedding, Doug Crowe Jr. and Brandy Crowe, 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral mass for Doug Crowe will be noon Thursday at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the church. The mass funeral will be livestreamed by the church.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and social distance.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church Building Fund, 3418 Highway 144, Owensboro, KY 42303 or to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
