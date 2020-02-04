William “Dub” Mattingly, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. Born Aug. 12, 1931, in Daviess County to the late Herbert L. Mattingly and Mary Reynolds Mattingly, Bill served in the Army during the Korean War where he fought with the 32nd Infantry regiment, 7th infantry division. He participated in two successful amphibious invasions and the battle for Seoul. His unit was later trapped at the Chosin Reservoir with Task Force Faith by the Chinese communists in which most of them were killed and as a result, Bill was awarded the Purple Heart. Later, he returned to Owensboro to begin working for the City of Owensboro. After 35 years, Bill, aka “Dub” retired as a supervisor with the Street and Sewer Department. He loved the outdoors and working in his yard. Bill was a great father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Mattingly also was preceded in death by his brother, Delbert Mattingly, and two sisters, Mary L. Mattingly and Maxine Turner.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 47 years, Alma Cave Mattingly; sons Doug Mattingly and wife Patty and Mike Mattingly; daughters Donna Roberts and husband Filmore and Gail Roberts and husband Bobby, all of Owensboro; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Jackie Havener; sister Shelby Wells; several nieces and nephews; and his best fur buddy, Buddy.
The funeral service for William “Dub” Mattingly will be noon Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of W. Kentucky.
Memories and condolences for the family of William “Dub” Mattingly may be left at www.glenncares.com.
