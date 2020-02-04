William E. “Bill” Miller, 87, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born March 29, 1932, in Posey County, Indiana to the late Silas “Babe” and Eleda Shutz Miller. Bill was a self-employed used furniture dealer and a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, fishing and reading.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Madaline Tanner Miller; sons Greg Miller (Cathy) and Craig Miller, of Owensboro; daughter Jackie Gentry (Jimmy), of Rome, Georgia; grandchildren Emily Browning (Robert), Nicholas Gentry, Laura Miller and Evan Miller; great-grandchildren Charlotte, Julia, and Maggie Browning.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Third Baptist Church, P.O. Box 808, Owensboro, KY 42302.
