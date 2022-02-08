William E. “Bill” Rager, 69, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at home. He was born in Todd County on March 27, 1952, to the late Earnest and Jewell Jones Rager. Bill retired from W.R. Grace & Co. He enjoyed working out of his shop and loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter Tonia Kaye Henderson; grandson, Chandler Underhill; brother, Bennie Darrell Rager; and sister, Wanda Jewell Sweeney.
Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruthie Rager; children, Charity Rager and Bill Rager Jr.; grandchildren, Logan, Ben, Lexie, Braxton, Austin, and Tommy; great-grandchildren, Lukas, Madelyn, Conner, Zayne, Zakaria, and Zehavah; siblings, Larry (Shirley) Rager, Richard (Ruth) Rager, Jerry (Shirlee) Rager, Gary Rager, Nancy Chandler, Carolyn (Jimmy) Killough, and Emma (Wayne) Logsdon.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of William E. "Bill" Rager and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
