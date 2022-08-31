GREENVILLE — William E. Decker Jr., 72, of Greenville, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 4:45 a.m. at his residence. He was a self-employed construction worker.
Survivors: children, Rodney (Rhonda) Decker, Scott (Dana) Decker, Stacy (Joe) Nelson, and Heather (David) Vincent, and sisters, Ruby Uzzle, Helen Murphey, and Joyce Brown.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens in Powderly. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
