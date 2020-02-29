HATFIELD, Ind. — William E. Emerson, 68, of Hatfield, Indiana, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his home.
Bill had served in the U.S. Army and worked for the U.S. Postal Service.
Survivors include his children, Jonathan Emerson, Patricia Digman, Gregory Gross and Jennifer Gross; and siblings Fred Emerson, James Emerson, Tina Winkler and Donna Kemp.
Service: Noon Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: James Parker Cemetery, Hatfield, Indiana. Visitation: From 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
