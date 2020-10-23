WALTON — William E. Freeman Jr., 71, of Walton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Rosedale Green in Covington. Bill was born in Owensboro to the late Ruby and William Freeman Sr. on Oct. 21, 1948.
Bill earned his master’s degree in education and was a member of All Saints Catholic Church for 30 years. He was very passionate about teaching. Bill taught students for over 40 years at Walton Verona High School and Simon Kenton High School. He was also a member of the Walton Verona School Board for many years and volunteered his time at the elementary school to read to young students. Bill enjoyed many things, especially teaching, but most of all, he loved being a wonderful grandfather to his three granddaughters.
In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Freeman.
Survived to mourn his loss is his loving daughter, Rachel (John) Herbstreit; beloved grandchildren, Madilynn, Lillian and Grace; siblings Diane Westerfield, Sandra (George) Hagan, Debbie (Mike) Geary and Tammy Freeman; and many other friends and family members who will cherish Bill’s memory.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. The service will begin at 1 p.m. immediately followed by the visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Bill’s name to Fair Haven Rescue Mission, 260 W. Pike St., Covington, KY 41011. To share a memory or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.chamber sandgrubbs.com.
