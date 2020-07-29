William E. Young, 78, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. He was born December 19, 1941, in Daviess County to the late Virgil R. and Mary Pauline Morris Young. William was a member of Brushy Fork Baptist Church and was a retired truck driver (40 years) having driven 20 years for Ozark Trucking, and he received a number of safe driving awards including one for 2 million safe miles driven. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, was a Shriner, and was a U. S. Marine Corps veteran . He also had served as a Shrine clown at one time.
William was also preceded in death by three brothers, Harvey Alan Young, Virgil Ray Young, and James Randall Young.
Surviving are his children, William Lynn Young, Mary Elizabeth White, Juanita Louis Blechl, Ida Jean Kast, and William Aaron Young; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Dale Young of Owensboro; and three sisters, Nancy Coppage, Martha (Hugh) Wedding, and Virgie Free, all of Owensboro.
The funeral service for William Young will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with limited attendance. Burial will be in Brushy Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation for Mr. Young shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when enter the doors near the flag pole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Brushy Fork Baptist Church Building Fund, 4418 Highway 554, Utica, KY 42376. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
