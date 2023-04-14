William Earl Harrison, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023. He was born April 24, 1966, in Owensboro to the late William I. and Mary Bell Jewell Harrison. William loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and WWE wrestling and had hobbies such as hunting, fishing, and playing poker.
William was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Wayne Harrison, Sr.
He is survived by children, Michael (Jamie) Harrison, April (Nate) Coffman, Donna (Byron) Self, Stacey (David) Duncan, James (Tonya) Boone, and Vickie Lynn Boone; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; companion, Vickie Cooper; sister, Teresa (Orville) Jackson; brother, Robert (Dori) Harrison; several nieces and nephews; along with his special dog, Bitsy.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
