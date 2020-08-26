William Earl Moseley, 54, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his home. He was born February 26, 1966, in Daviess County to Roy and Linda Moseley. William worked as a truck driver for First Class Trucking. He enjoyed fishing and playing PlayStation and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Moseley and son, Dothan Tyler Moseley.
He was survived by his children, James Moseley, Kameryn Aldridge, Shelby Greenlee (Jessica), and Bailey Greenlee; mother, Linda Moseley; grandchildren, Brayden Eli Greenlee, Jossalyn Marie Greenlee, Dawson Bracy, and Kenxington Tutt; his brother Wayne Moseley (Paula); aunts, Janice Cooney and Shirley Stewart; uncles, R.C. Cooney, William Cooney (Cathy), and Geary Cooney (Debbie); and his best friend, Kenny Likens.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and after 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
