William Edward Ford, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home. He was born in Owensboro on Dec. 26, 1939. William was retired from production at HON Company and was a member of the Steel Workers Union. He enjoyed race cars, dancing, University of Kentucky basketball and hunting.
Surviving William is his ex-wife, Judy Lane Ford; one child; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
All who wish to honor and remember William in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory
