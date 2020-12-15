William Edward Pierce, 88, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 10, 1932, in Spencer County, Indiana, to the late Lyman Edward and Ruby Carver Pierce. William, an Army/Marines Reserves veteran of the Korean war, retired from Green River Steel where he worked as a chemist. He served as an Elder of the Kingdom Hall, Jehovah’s Witnesses, enjoyed Kentucky basketball, and loved traveling and spending time which his children and grandchildren.
Along with his parents, William was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Pierce.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Patty Lou Cooper Pierce; his children, Mark (Angie) Pierce and Scott (Tara) Pierce; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services for Mr. Pierce will be private.
