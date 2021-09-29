SACRAMENTO — William Edward Ward, 87, of Sacramento, died at 7:32 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his home. Mr. Ward was born Nov. 5, 1933, in McLean County. He was a maintenance worker at Kentucky Utilities and a member of Station Baptist Church. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Stella Ward; sister Josephine Lindsey; brother Raymond Ward Jr.; and sister Helen Delores Shanks.
He is survived by his wife, Prevettae Gish Ward; son Dale E. (Ramona) Ward; daughter Carla (Steve) Boggess; grandchildren Christopher (Jennifer) Ward, Will (Lindsey) Ward, Blake (Macy) Boggess and Logan (Haley) Boggess; great-grandchildren Abigal Ward, Ava Ward, Grady Ward, Brice Boggess and Henry Boggess; and sister Roberta Leavitt.
Services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with Bro. Dan Yeager officiating. Burial in Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
