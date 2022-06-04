In the early morning of the hours of June 2, 2022, William Edwin Ford Jr., “Bill”, left this old world for his home in Glory. Bill was born March 30, 1932. He was the son of William Edwin Ford and Ethyl Bertha Hartman Ford, who proceeded him in death. His first wife, Anne Dawson Ford, also proceeded him in 2005.
Bill is survived by his grieving wife, Sharon Ford; his children, William Edwin Ford III “Ed” and wife, Tonya, and Sally Roby and husband, Kris; step-daughter, Cheryl Dore and husband, Tim; his grandchildren, Lyndsay Clark and Brandon, William Edwin Ford IV “Will” and wife, Karisa, Tristan Roby, and Kelsea Roby; his great-grandchildren, Alexis Ford, Trinity Hagan, Briar Clark, William Edwin Ford V “Edwin”, Emma Kate Hodges, and Ellie Hodges.
Bill graduated from Daviess County High School and Western Kentucky University. After graduating from college, he joined the Air Force, serving three years of active duty and 20 plus years in the Reserves. He also served as a Lieutenant Colonel. After his active-duty service, Bill taught Industrial Arts at Daviess County High School. He also served as a Liaison Officer for the Air Force Academy and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Bill was a craftsman whose love of woodworking resulted in many beautiful cabinets, grandfather clocks, and other furniture, and he turned some amazing bowls with his lathe. He also built homes for both his children and other family members. He was especially proud of the timber frame he fabricated and built for his daughter. As a member of the Sunset Cruisers, he also enjoyed restoring, building, and showing classic and custom cars. He was a fan of Louisville basketball and enjoyed watching NASCAR racing.
Bill has been a long-time member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Following in the footsteps of his dad who built the front sanctuary and Sunday school rooms, Bill helped with the building of the CLC addition on the back of the church. He was active in the Men’s Brotherhood mission trips and the Young at Heart group.
While on a scenic drive with the Sunset Cruisers in the fall of 2011, Bill and Sharon were both severely injured in the crash of a Shelby Cobra kit car that he had built. After many prayers, lots of therapy, and healing with grit and determination, they pushed on. One of Bill’s cherished memories was the numerous road trips he and Sharon took to Washington State to visit Sharon’s family. They traveled and cruised Alaska and the Panama Canal as well.
Bill was a kind man with a gentle spirit. He was admired as a husband, dad, and “Pa” by his family and friends. With Sharon’s help and his family beside him, he exhibited strength, determination, and perseverance that is rare these days. He was a great man who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will be 12 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial will be in Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 KY-144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Bill Ford may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
