We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and more, William Ellis Edge. Surrounded by a loving family, Ellis passed from the comforts of his home in Whitesville Monday, November 21, 2022.
Ellis was born November 26, 1941, to the late Louis and Nora Edge and deeply treasured time spent with family, which is likely why he never ventured far from his childhood home. At 19, he married his wife of 61 years, Sharon, and they formed quite the family, with 10 children, 23 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
Ellis took great pride in caring for his family farm, with over 100 acres of hay, tobacco, and cattle, and relished the opportunity to volunteer in the community. He was a member of the Trinity High School Booster Club and Hall of Fame, the Whitesville Lions Club, the Cattlemen’s Association, and the Whitesville Hoedowners, regularly playing music at local nursing homes and the Wendell Foster Center.
The definition of a Raider, Ellis attended as many basketball, softball, and baseball games as he could, especially those featuring his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He also coached softball, baseball, and the Women’s Catholic League and regularly drove the bus to various athletic events.
Ellis began his professional career at Murphy Miller and Daniels Construction before spending the next three decades at Century Aluminum. When he wasn’t raising a family, farming, or working, he enjoyed bird hunting and rooting for the Kentucky Wildcats and Atlanta Braves.
All that aside, perhaps his fondest accomplishment was spending time with his family and friends. Ellis’s kind heart and welcoming personality were a constant at music sessions, sporting events, and barbecues throughout the community.
In addition to his parents, Ellis is preceded in death by his son, Eric; grandson, Nolan Ryan; three sisters, Joan, Lois, and Karen; and two brothers, Butch and Eddy.
He leaves behind his wife, Sharon (Phelps) Edge, and nine children, Kay (David) O’Bryan, Sherry (Mark) Bickett, Carleen (Kenny) Morris, Tracie (David) Howe, Tim (Terri) Edge, Scott Edge, Carrie (Brian) Payne, Nick Edge, and Aaron (Sheila) Edge. He also leaves behind 23 grandchildren, Jarrid (Nioka) O’Bryan, Tara (John) Kirkpatrick, Leslie (Derrick) Leonard, Emily (Josh) Payne, Ben (Sarah) Morris, Allie (Patrick) McDaniel, Brandon Howe, Weston Howe, Jordan (Hadley) Edge, Jacob (Kylen) Edge, Savannah, Devin, and Caroline Edge, Luke Payne, Destiny Richards, Haley (Morgan) Adams, Will, Eli, and Gabe Edge, Cameron and Lexy Edge, and Payton and Gavin Edge; and 21 great-grandchildren, Taylor Martin, Cooper O’Bryan, Laney B. Kirkpatrick, Keegan, Mallory, and Nora Leonard, Reese and Mason Payne, Ellis and Abram Morris, Georgia, Remi, and Ivy McDaniel, Nathan and Connor Edge, Owen Edge, and Kaiden and Kyra Bryant, Kennedy and Jackson Kilser, and Silas Adams.
He also leaves behind brothers, Floyd (Christine) Edge, Kenny (Brenda) Edge, Jude (Kathy) Edge, Steve (Leesa) Edge, and Kevin (Lisa) Edge, and sisters, Deanie Midkiff, Hilda (Jim) Sorenson, and Nelda (David) Tierney; one aunt, Huberta Edge; and one sister-in-law, Carlene, who will also miss him greatly.
We are forever grateful to Josie Jackson for extending the highest level of care to our father during the final stages of his life.
Please send memorial donations to the Trinity High School or St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville, with a burial following in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2022, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
