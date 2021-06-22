HAWESVILLE — William Ernest “Bill” Hockenberry, 78, of Hawesville, died on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at home. Bill was born in Breckenridge County, on Sept. 4, 1942, to the late Percy and Ella Critcheloe Hockenberry. He was retired from Century Aluminum and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Hockenberry; siblings, Mary Alice, Dottie, Emma Jean and Coleman; a son-in-law, Pablo Sauberer.
Bill is survived by his three children, Bonnie Sauberer, of Lake Worth, Florida, Jimmy Hockenberry, of Hawesville and Barbie and Greg Widmer, of Hawesville; six grandchildren, Paul Geoffrey Sauberer, of Lake Worth, Florida, Darrel Austin Edge, of Hawesville, Corey Todd Edge, of Owensboro, Samantha Lynne Whitehead, of Tell City, MollyAnne Catherine Widmer, of Hawesville and Addison Nicole Widmer, of Hardinsburg; two great-grandkids Mason Dean and Lydia Grace; sister, Shirley Harrison; brothers, Danny Dale Hockenberry and James Gordon Hockenberry along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel with burial following in Serenity Hills. Bill’s family will be greeting guests on Wednesday from 4 until 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
