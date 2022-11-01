ECHOLS — William Estell Goff, 78, of Echols, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was born June 6, 1944, to the late Estell and Nellie Renfrow Goff in Greenville. He was of the Baptist Faith. He retired with over 30 years with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local #40 in Elizabethtown. He also worked as a carpenter in his younger years and worked at River Queen Mines. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and as a hobby, he made handmade knives.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Lee Anson “Putt” Goff; brother, Mahlon Edward Goff; infant brother, Roger Dean Goff; and in-laws, Dud and Gladys Scott.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Linda Scott Goff of Echols; children, Robin (Dave) Harper of Brandenburg, William Estell (Tammy) Goff II of Nelson Creek, and Leslie Goff of Calhoun; four granddaughters, Amanda (J.R.) Roeder, Kristan Colley, Whitney Goff, and Kailee Goff; eight great-grandchildren, James, Emily, William, Maddie, Matthew, Destiny, Michael, and Kinsley; three brothers, Ron (Kathy) Goff of Jasper, Georgia, Delbert (Marsa) Goff of Boonville, Indiana, and Jeffrey Goff of Boonville, Indiana; sister, Delores Leek of Newburgh, Indiana; and his golden retriever, Lady Elizabeth.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Echols General Baptist Church on Echols Church Lane. Friends may visit with Mr. Goff’s family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented