FRANKFORT — William Eugene Gaddis, 82, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023. Mr. Gaddis was born in Owensboro Feb. 10, 1941, to the late Melvin Eugene Gaddis and Rubene Miller Gaddis. He retired from the Kentucky State Government Department of Unemployment Insurance. Mr. Gaddis was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Louis Calvin Gaddis.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Martin Gaddis; sons, Dennis Craythorn and Kevin Gaddis; sister, Rubene Ann Adkins; and grandchildren, Daisy, Ella, Sophie, and Gabby.
A private graveside service will be held.
The Gaddis Family requests no flowers and encourages contributions made in Bill’s memory to Unconditional Love Pet Rescue, 129 County Road 6031, Green Forest, AR 72638.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory.
Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
