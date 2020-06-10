William Everett Liles, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home. He was born in Hartford, Kentucky to the late Tennyson and Laurene Carson Liles.
Bill retired from Glenmore Distillery after more than 35 years of service. He was previously a school teacher. Bill was an avid bass fisherman and hunter, loved to work in the yard, and enjoyed playing pool.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Margaret Brown Liles; stepdaughter, Jackie Wedding; stepsons, Chris Mattingly and Marty Mattingly; four grandchildren, Brad Wedding, Ashley Wedding, Garrett Mattingly and Corey Mattingly; and five great-grandchildren, Brayden, Paxton, Addie, Hannah and Isaiah.
The funeral service at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private. Public visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Carson Cemetery in Ohio County. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Liles shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of William Everett Liles may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
