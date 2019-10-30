William F. Clary, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Henderson County on June 24, 1930, to the late George Sr. and Katie Peckenpaugh Clary. William was retired from Whirlpool, where he worked for 31 years. William served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of St. Peter of Alcantara, Knights of Columbus Council 6101 and graduated from Spottsville High School, class of 1949. William enjoyed going to church, morning coffee at Del’s, gardening, watching baseball games and taking care of his yard.
Along with his parents, William is preceded in death by his siblings, Loretta Pendelton, Nina Goldsberry, Alta Grant, Ruth Quinn, George Clary Jr., Bob Clary and Franklin Clary.
William is survived by his wife of 27 years, Linnie Murphy Clary; his children, James (Kristi) Dockemeyer of Oklahoma City, Darren (Shawn) Dockemeyer of Henderson and Chad (Angie) Dockemeyer, Galen Dockemeyer and Lorie (Glenn) Knott, all of Owensboro; his grandchildren, Chelsea Pipkin, Zarek Dockemeyer, Libbie Dockemeyer, Katelyn Knott, Emily Knott, Luke Knott and Crystal Scott; his sister, Marie Tanner of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Peter of Alcantara, with Father John Ighacho officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peters Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Prayers will be 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the St. Peter’s Building Fund, 81 Church St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the St. Peter's Building Fund, 81 Church St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
