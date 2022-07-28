GREENVILLE — William Franklin “Bill” Carver, 82, of Greenville, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:45 a.m. at his home in Greenville. Mr. Carver was born January 21, 1940, at his home in the Leigh’s Chapel Community. He was a member of Beech Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Carver worked at Zinmaster and then began working with Peabody Coal Company for over 20 years where he was a shovel operator. He also owned and operated Carver Construction Company. He served as a magistrate for Muhlenberg County for eight years. Mr. Carver also served on the Muhlenberg County Fair Board for over 30 years. He enjoyed his farm, cattle, visiting stockyards, and he also enjoyed camping and riding horses. He believed family was most important and often verbalized how proud he was of his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, R.F. and Alice Carver.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Renwick Carver; sons, Billy (Beth) Carver, Preston (Michelle) Carver, and Chris (Amy) Carver, all of Greenville; daughter, Jackie (Jeff) Kirby of Greenville; siblings, Margaret (the late Walter) Evitts, JoNell (Butch) Kittinger, Diane (the late Johnny) Mercer, and David (Paulette) Carver; grandchildren, Ken (Alicia) Carver, Sarah (Nathan) Brothers, Richard (Emily) Carver, Kristen (Stuart) Rice, Kayce (Dusty) Miller, Hannah, Lexie, Presley, and Madison Carver, and Cody and Allie Carver; and great-grandchildren, Carver and Sawyer Rice, Piper and Stella Miller, Ava and Abry Carver, Kate and Kasen Brothers, and expecting John William Carver.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Second Baptist Church in Greenville, with Bro. Bob Thurman officiating, assisted by Dr. Kevin Milburn. The burial will be in Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday, both at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
