William Franklin "Bill" Laney, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Daviess County on July 8, 1949, to the late John Oliver and Mary Bernice Woodward Laney Sr.
Bill was employed as a mechanic at West Side Auto Parts for 12 years and delivered medical equipment for Owensboro Medical Health System. He was a member of New Life Baptist Church. Bill enjoyed listening to country music, building many different things and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Thompson; and his brother, Johnny Laney.
Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debbie Bumm Laney; his children, Angela (Morgan Blackwell) Laney, Debbye McBroome and Danny Laney; his four grandchildren, Blaine Laney, Wynter Blackwell, Viper Kincaid and Ivory Shaw; his brothers, Bruce Alan (Peggy) Laney and Andy (Cathy) Laney, all of Owensboro.
Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at New Life Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Laney. Share your messages of condolence with the family of William Franklin "Bill" Laney at www.haleymcginnis.com.
