William Franklin “Frank” Swift, 87, of Owensboro passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born November 7, 1934, in Whitesville to the late Ernest and Idella Hendrix Swift. Frank worked at Abrams Electric, Southside Electric, Owensboro Plumbing and Heating, Hagerman Plumbing and Heating, and Comfort Design. After retiring, he worked at Wyndall’s Foodland and Sears. When he was in high school, he was a prospect for the Detroit Tigers. He was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church and was a Kentucky Colonel. Frank enjoyed watching UK basketball and the Atlanta Braves, and he loved to travel to the Great Smoky Mountains. Frank never met a stranger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles and Walter Swift and Sue Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Swift; daughters, Robyn Mattingly (Randy), Suzanne Swift, and Gloria Purcell (Tom); grandchildren, Ben Mattingly, Jonathan Mattingly (Laura), Wesley Purcell (Tavie), and Ryanne Purcell; great-grandchildren, Audrie, Avarie, Abe, Luke, Reece, and Armani Mattingly and Arianna Heredia; brother, Larry Swift (Darlene); several nieces and nephews; and his furry companion, Isabella.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
