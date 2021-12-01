DRAKESBORO — William Franklin Groves, 53, of Drakesboro, died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was a truck mechanic at Time DC and a member of Belton Beechmont General Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Piper Groves; children Brandon Groves, Chris Groves, Michael Groves and Brittanie Nix; brothers Floyd Groves and Windle Groves; and sisters Charlotte Groves, April Travis and Wanda Travis.
Service: Noon Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday.
