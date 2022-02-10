CLOVERPORT — William Franklin Stevens, 39, of Guston, passed away suddenly at the University of Louisville on Sunday, February 6, 2022, following a short illness.
Survivors: his mother, Patricia Voyles Dulaney; son, Cole William Stevens; and sister, Stephanie (Ryan) Harding.
A celebration of Billy’s
life will be held at 5 p.m. central time on February
11, 2022, at Cloverport Funeral Home. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of service.
