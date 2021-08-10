BEAVER DAM — William Fredrick “Freddy” Mason, 65, passed away at his home Monday, August 9, 2021. He was born in Evansville, Indiana on May 20, 1956, son of the late Clifford Edward Mason and Betty Sue Mosley (Richard).
Freddy was a member of Green River Baptist Church and was retired from Pyramid Coal Company
He was preceded in death also by his daughter, Michelle Mason; and sister, Clarerisa Daugherty.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Payne Mason; son, Freddy Mason, Jr. (Briley Lewis); daughters, Shannon Huff (Josh) and Piper Mason; grandchildren, Katelynn Mason, Whitney Payne and Paxton Huff; great-granddaughter, Lyla Burden; brother, Bruce Mason; brother-in-law, David Daugherty; sisters, Patty Gaines(Pee Wee), Melissa Mason and Nancy Mason.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Green River Baptist Church in Cromwell, with Bro. Kelley Harris officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to: bevilbrosfuneral
