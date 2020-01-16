William G. “Bill” Christian, 82, of Philpot, went to be with our Lord Jesus surrounded by his family on Jan. 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 2, 1937, in Daviess County to the late Maurice and Edna Levy Edge Christian. Bill retired after 45 years as the shipping and receiving supervisor for Mullen and Haynes Wholesale drugs, only missing five days of work in the 45 years. He loved his family and his home; he enjoyed fishing, St. Louis baseball and UK basketball. Some of his most cherished moments were time spent with his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Katie Meserve Christian; sons Terry Christian (Carole), Tracy Christian (Cindy), Jeff Christian (Lydia), Joe Christian (Leah) and Kelly Christian (fiancee Karen Murphy); 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Willa Jean Abell (Kenneth), Betty Sue Edge and Jane Harley (Charlie); and a brother, Donnie Christian (Bernice).
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Burial will follow in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday with prayers at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
