ROCKPORT, INDIANA — William “Billy” G. Clark, 69, of Rockport, Indiana died Monday, August 22, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was the plant manager for Amrox in Chrisney, Indiana for many years.
Survivors: son, Blake G. (AnneMarie) Clark; significant other, Brenda Hack; sister, Mary Ellen Anderson; and brother, John Clark.
Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
