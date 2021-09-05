BEAVER DAM — William G. Gillim, 88, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehab. He retired from Montpelier Glove Factory.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Gillim; children Tommy Slusher, David Slusher, Mary Phillips and Robyn Cannon; one brother, Glendon; and five sisters, Remona, Mary Sue, Donitta, Judy and Linda.
Service: Noon Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Rosine Cemetery, Rosine. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
