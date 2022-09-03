BEAVER DAM — William G. Jones, 85, of Beaver Dam, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Greenville. He was born Jan. 15, 1937, in Arnold to the late Gordon Jones and Josie Bratcher Jones Allen. Mr. Jones was the assistant Park Director at Ohio County Park for many years and a farmer. He was a dedicated member of Calvary Hill Baptist Church.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 65 years, Elloweis Gilstrap Jones; three children, Ruth Johnson of Beechmont; Rocky Jones and his wife, Katherine, of Mocksville, North Carolina; and Regeka Jones of Beechmont; grandson, Alan Kirk; two great grandchildren, Destiny Kirk and Haley Nave Bradshaw and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Matt Alsman officiating.
Burial will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mr. Jones’ family from 10 a.m. until the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left by visiting the memorial tribute of William G. Jones at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
