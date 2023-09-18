GREENVILLE — William Garfield Arnold, 69, of Greenville, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2023, at his residence. He was born on Aug. 19, 1954, in Russellville, Kentucky. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his two brothers, Gary (Sherry) Arnold and David Arnold; stepdaughters, Kim Linville and Amy Frodge; stepsons, John Fairchild and Adam Fairchild. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Arnold and brother Michael Arnold.
Funeral services will be private. Tucker Funeral Home in Central City is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com
