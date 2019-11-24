BEAVER DAM -- William H. "Bill" Johnson, 86, of Beaver Dam, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. Bill was born May 1, 1933, in the community of Goshen to the late Otis and Nell Johnson. He worked in the coal industry for 39 years at Ken Surface, Homestead, AECI and Amax Coal. He enjoyed bird hunting, reading western stories, UK Basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a lifelong member of Goshen United Methodist Church and Jaycees and was a mason and a Kentucky Colonel.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Margaret Allen, Jessie L. Belcher, Herbert R. Johnson and Donald O. "Cracker" Johnson.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Barbara G. Johnson of Beaver Dam; two daughters, Rebecca "Becky" Johnson of Owensboro and Sherry Johnson of Elizabethtown; one brother, Walter R. Johnson; special nephew, Steve McKenney (Billi) of Clarkson; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mr. Johnson's family from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the charity of your choice or a simple act of kindness to a stranger by buying them a milkshake. Bill's favorite was strawberry.
Online condolences may be left for the family of William H. "Bill" Johnson by visiting his memorial page at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
