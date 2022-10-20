William H. “Bill” Wemes, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born October 9, 1937, in Daviess County to the late Wilbur Wemes and Ruth Basinger Frey. Bill retired as a radiographer and was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Owensboro Masonic Lodge #130, a 32nd Degree Mason and Shriner, and a member of the Rizpah Temple. He also enjoyed working on cars and was a 1957 graduate of Owensboro Technical School. Bill was also a US Navy veteran.
Bill was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Knight.
Surviving are his wife, Sherrie Wemes; a daughter, Joy Bridges, and husband, Lionel, of Owensboro; a son, Gregg Wemes of Brandenburg; two grandchildren, Jasmine and Jordan James, both of Owensboro; three great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Charlotte, and Abel Phillips, all of Owensboro; a sister, Misha Byers, and husband, Norman, of Owensboro; a niece, Betsey Eli of Owensboro; and a brother-in-law, Jim Sympson of Hartford.
A graveside service will be 3 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens, with burial following with full military honors. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., with Masonic services at 2 p.m., Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of William H. Wemes, c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented