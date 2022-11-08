BARDSTOWN — William H. “Bill” Whelan, 87, a Bardstown native, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, with his wife of nearly 62 years, Trish, by his side. He was born June 22, 1935, one of five children to the late Henry Whelan and Jessie Stiles Whelan. Bill was a 1953 graduate of St. Joseph Preparatory School in Bardstown and served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He worked at Bellsouth Communications for more than 35 years, advancing his way through the organization before retiring from the Division of Construction and Engineering in Owensboro.
Bill met the love of his life, Patricia J. “Trish” Knable, in February of 1960, and they were united in marriage Nov. 24, 1960, at Holy Trinity Church in New Albany, Indiana. Bill and Trish retired to Lake Cumberland and called it home for nearly 20 years until his health recently brought them back to be near family.
Bill loved life to the fullest, but his family was first and foremost. In addition to being an avid boater, in which he spent more than 60 summers at various Kentucky lakes, he took up golf in retirement and enjoyed riding horses from the time he could stand, all passions he shared with family and friends. Bill was a wonderful man, always displaying a positive attitude. Everyone loved him, and he loved everyone in return.
He was preceded in death by two of his brothers, Richard Whelan (Carol) and Joseph Whelan (Ann).
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Trish; daughter, Chris Whelan (Russ Richardson); son, Charles Whelan (Katrina); two grandchildren, Connor and Riley Whelan; two brothers, Patrick (Jayme) and Nicholas (Ela) Whelan; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, Louisville, with a burial to follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.
Expressions of sympathy can take the form of donations to St. Joseph Children’s Home, the Kentucky Golf Foundation, or the National Kidney Foundation.
The Funeral Mass will be lived streamed on St. Patrick’s YouTube channel, https://m.youtube.com/c/SaintPatrickCatholicChurch?noapp=1.
