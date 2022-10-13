HARTFORD — William H. Bratcher Jr., 51, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his home. He was born September 13, 1971, in Hartford to William H. Bratcher (Blue) and Alma Gean Bratcher.
William was a truck driver for Martin-Marietta Stone and attended McHenry Baptist Church with his sister.
In addition to his parents, survivors include, son, Nathan Cody Bratcher; grandchildren, Christian L. Embry, Savannah Holland, and Lilly Bratcher; sister, Linda Hohimer (Cecil); special cousin, Cletus Stewart; two nephews, Jonathan and Justin Hohimer; friend, Dennis Minton (Den
Den); and his special dog, Bullet.
The funeral service will be held at a later date.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Commented