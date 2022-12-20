SEBASTIAN, Fla. — William H. Simmons of Sebastian, Florida, passed away early on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Bill was born in Owensboro to W.C. and Geraldine Simmons in 1941.
He graduated from Brescia College in Owensboro with an accounting degree and subsequently earned his C.P.A. license. His early years were spent as a C.P.A. with Coopers & Lybrand. He then worked for Dynalectric Company in Owensboro before transferring to Denver, Colorado in 1977 with his first wife Martha and their four children, Cindy, Jeff, Julie, and Chris. As Bill‘s career advanced with Dynalectric, he took positions of increasing responsibility in Atlanta, Georgia, Miami, Florida, and McLean, Virginia before retiring as an Executive VP in 2008 with parent company Emcor.
Bill enjoyed spending his retirement time volunteering with Saint Sebastian Catholic Church, and he spent 15 years as a volunteer policeman and was a member of the Sebastian Planning and Zoning Commission. He was passionate about his blood donations, averaging four times a year for over 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his daughters, Cindy and Julie, and stepsons, Tim and Ted.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Wandalee; his sons, Jeff and Chris; daughter, Jill; and stepson, Chris. He was also loved and adored by his nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Bill’s siblings include five brothers, Chuck (wife, Ann), Tony (wife, Shirley), Steve (wife, Alice), Ronnie, and John (wife, Teresa), as well as sisters, Marilyn (husband, Ron) and Harriet.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at the LeSage Hall.
Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1623 North Central Ave., Sebastian, FL 32958.
