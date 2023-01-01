SACRAMENTO — William Hall, 66, of Sacramento died on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional in Owensboro. He worked as a Coal Miner and a Maintenance Mechanic for Electra Cycle.
Survivors include his son, Eric Hall; a daughter, Brandi Casteel; sisters Carolyn Billings, Betsy Holsky, and Anna McCormick; and brothers David Hall, Bobby Hall, and Thomas Hall.
Service: Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: from 10 a.m. until time of service at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented