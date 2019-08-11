HARTFORD -- William Harvey "Bill" Wallace died at Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab Center on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, finishing his long journey through Alzheimer's disease. He was born to George William and Mary Catherine Wallace on Aug. 15, 1945, at their home in West Paducah. Bill was a machinist and operated McHenry Brass in McHenry in Ohio County during the 1980s and 1990s. He was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and was a community servant who served on the Ohio County Board of Elections and the Ohio County Airport Authority for many years. He worked many hours in the development of the Bill Monroe birthplace site at Jerusalem Ridge. In many other ways, he contributed to the lives of Ohio County people. Those who knew him remember Bill as a gracious, giving, caring, gregarious and witty man who loved God and the people in his life.
He is survived by daughters Dondra (Chad) Renfrow and Renee (Kent Howard) McKinney of Ohio County; son William Harvey (Lindsy) Wallace II of Louisville; nine grandchildren, Jacob Phelps, Justin Phelps, Brett McKinney and Kendra Howard of Ohio County and Canaan, Moses, Malachi, Meadow and Glory Wallace of Louisville; friend and devoted caregiver Mary Berryman; brothers Norman (Patty) Wallace of Paducah, Morris (Edith) Wallace of West Paducah and Jerry Wallace of Duluth, Minnesota; sisters Nelda (Dale) Gaines of Cookeville, Tennessee, and Annette (Terry) Becker of Burns, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews. His parents and a brother, David Wallace, preceded him in death.
A celebration of his life will be at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, 343 South Main in Beaver Dam on Tuesday with visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. and a service of thanksgiving and worship at 6 p.m. which will be led by Pastor Glenn Armstrong and Bill's son, William Harvey II. A second service will be conducted at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Old Kentucky 45 south of Paducah at the mausoleum chapel on Saturday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in cemetery.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements in Beaver Dam.
