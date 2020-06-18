CENTRAL CITY — William Howard Perkins Sr., 86, of Central City, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 5 a.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mr. Perkins was born Jan. 13, 1934, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired Cumberland Presbyterian minister and also a retired school teacher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Perkins; and brother Stewart Perkins Jr.
He is survived by his son, William (Renee) Perkins Jr. of Owensboro; daughter Karen (Larry) Raley of Central City; grandchildren Austin (Tara) Ray, Krista (Matt) Clark, Kelli (Lance) Coulter, Abbi (Ryan) Williams and Katie (Zach) Dillman; great-grandchildren Stetson Williams, Greg Williams, Carver Williams, Frasier Ray, Knox Clark and Carter Clark; and sister Emma Carroll of Springfield, Kentucky.
Funeral services and visitation are private, with the Rev. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
