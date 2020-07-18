William J. “Bill” Zoglmann, 88, of Owensboro, passed away July 16, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Nov. 18, 1931, in Daviess County to the late Henry and Margaret (Tong) Zoglmann. Bill was a graduate of St. Francis Academy and a Korean War veteran. He retired from W.R. Grace/Daramic after over 30 years of service. Bill was an active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. He was an avid gardener and had also enjoyed farming in earlier years. His family will remember him for being a devoted family man.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Martha (Crowe) Zoglmann; his sister, Helen Krampe; and his brothers, Richard Zoglmann, Kenneth Zoglmann, Mickey Zoglmann, and Bob Zoglmann.
Bill is survived by his sons, Wayne (Susan), Chuck (Lisa), all of Lewisport, David (Judy), of Whitesville, Steve (Lori), John (Christel), of Philpot, and Den, of Owensboro; his daughters, Brenda (and her late husband, Melvin) Thomas and Rebecca (Gene) Krampe, of Maceo; 23 grandchildren, Margie (Aaron), Joe, Tim (Brittany), Eric, Kelly (Brandon), Kate, Gene (Lacey), Bill, Bryan (Leslie), Jonathan, Justin, Emily, Allison, Tyler, Megan (Paul), Jake, Nick (Sara), Casey, Lucas, Bayly, Madison (Jessie), Neal, and Eli; step-grandchildren, Jerrod (Sara) Beyke and Anthony Thomson; 17 great-grandchildren, with more on the way; his sister, Mary Ann (Jim) Higdon; his brother, Pat (Barbara) Zoglmann; and his brothers-in-law, Paul (Theresa) Crowe and George (Norma) Crowe.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, with Fr. Tom Buckman officiating. Burial will follow in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation please enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of the Heartford House, as they became an extended part of Bill’s family through the care and compassion they showed him. And to Michelle Linn and Fr. Tom Buckman, who visited with him frequently and brought him the Eucharist.
Memorial contributions may take the form of Mass donations; or donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence for the family of Bill Zoglmann may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
