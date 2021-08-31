BEAVER DAM — William J. Brown, 67, of Beaver Dam, passed away Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was born on December 12th, 1953 in Kokomo, Indiana, to the late James Richard Brown and Annabelle Grawbow Brown Hastings
William worked at Youngs Manufacturing and was a member of The New Harmony Baptist Church.
William is preceded in death by his parents, James Richard Brown and Annabelle Grawbow Brown Hastings; the love of his life, Oma; three Brothers, Jim Brown of Carmi, Illinois, and Tim Brown, of Michigan City, Indiana, and Larry Brown, of Beaver Dam.
William is survived by sons, Billy Joe Brown, Jeremy Brown, Michael Hassell and Bruce Wayne Ball; daughter, Brandy Brown; brother, Tom (Debbie) Brown, of Cromwell; sisters, Deborah (Danny) Pierce, of Herald, Illinois and Tina Smith, of Carmi, Illinois; sister-in-law, Doris Brown, of Beaver Dam; eight grandchildren, Macie, Kyra, Alex, Libbie, Caleb, Zoey, William, Isabella; and a special Companion, Jodi White.
There will be no services for William J. Brown.
