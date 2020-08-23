William J. Farrar, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Aug. 19, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 22, 1947, in Lawrenceville, Illinois, to the late Harvey and Dorothy Farrar. William worked at HON and retired after 36 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and was a friend to anyone. William was always there for his family and friends. He would make sure that you had everything you needed. William loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson. He was known to spoil them just a bit. William also enjoyed competition with holiday decoration wars with his family. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Wesley; and brother, Bobby Farrar.
William is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharon Farrar; son, William C. Farrar; daughter, Stacie Farrar; grandchildren, Skyler, Taylor, Ella, Blake, Dylan and Bailey; great-grandson, Rowen; sisters, Bonnie (Don) Walker, Barbara Farrar and Sandy (Bill) Hagans; brothers, Benny (Carolyn) Farrar, Bret (Susie) Farrar, Bart Farrar, Bruce (Beverly) Farrar and Jeff Farrar; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Public visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A funeral service with limited attendance will be held at the funeral home, Monday. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
“The number of those attending the visitation for Mr. Farrar shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors nearest the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
