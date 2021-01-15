HARTFORD — William J. Shull, 90, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Ohio County Hospital. He was born March 14, 1930, in Rockport, the son of the late Euclid R. and Mabel Chinn Shull. William was a member of Hartford Baptist Church and a life member of the Kentucky Historical Society. J. was an Army veteran of the Korean War, serving two times in Alaska.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jullie Teresa Shull; his second wife, Martha Betsy White Shull; and a brother, Veachel Shull.
He is survived by two children, William David Shull and Lela Selvo; three grandchildren; two brothers, Wendell Lee Shull and Jim Shull; one sister, Juanita Proffer; and two special friends, Donald and Lois McGuire.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home in Hartford. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember William J. Shull in person at the funeral home are required to wear a mask or approved face covering while in the funeral home.
