William J. Wilkins, 90, of Owensboro, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at his home. He was born in Hartford on Dec. 30, 1930, to the late Wilbur Wilkins and Inez Kirk Wilkins. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and was a teacher and principal in Florida. He also worked as a chef in Atlanta and at the Owensboro County Club during the 1970s and 1980s.
Survivors include his nieces and nephews, Samuel Wilkins of Chesapeake, Virginia, Lisa Sharp of Hartford, Debbie Carpenter of Ithaca, New York, Renee Wedding of Utica, Athena Minor of Hartford, Eddie Funk Jr. of New York and Patsy Stinnett of Ohio County; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at James H Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy make take the form of donations to Salvation Army, 215 Ewing Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
