HARDINSBURG — William “Jake” Thompson, age 82 of McDaniels, died Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Brandenburg Nursing and Rehab Center. He was the owner of Jake’s Archery, a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of McDaniels Antioch United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife Viona Thompson and daughter Alice Thompson.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30 at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial to follow in McDaniels Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, march 29 and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service.
