EVANSVILLE — William Jason Blanton, 47, of Evansville, was called to heaven Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Jason was born Sept. 26, 1972, to Robert Darrell and Betty (Hedden) Blanton. He was born in Alton, Illinois, and raised in Fordsville, Kentucky. Jason graduated from Fordsville High School in 1990 in the school’s last graduating class. He completed his apprenticeship in Local 1701 in 2002 and was a proud Union Journeyman Wireman in the IBEW Local 16 with 22 years of service. Jason loved his trade and was an upstanding member, and a great IBEW brother to all.
Jason is survived by his wife of 20 years, Royal (McCutchan) Blanton of Evansville; son, U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Ryan Brasel (Alyssa); and his parents, Robert Darrell and Betty (Hedden) Blanton of Fordsville. He leaves a brother, Bobby Blanton (Tosha) of Beaver Dam; sisters, Vicky Wilson (Gary) of Fordsville and Telina Conner (Larry) of Owensboro; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and all his IBEW brothers and sisters. Jason loved them all.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert D. and Catherine Blanton, and Louis and Ethel Hedden; father-in-law, Roy McCutchan; sisters-in-law, Donna Davis and LeeAnn McCutchan; uncles, Chuck Blanton, Tom Blanton, Fred Blanton, Tom Hedden and Pat Hedden; and some wonderful IBEW brothers and sisters.
A celebration of Jason’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be made online at www.browningfuneral.com.
Commented