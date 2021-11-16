William “Jay” A. Howard, 93, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at his home. He was born in Whitesville on May 23, 1928 to the late William Paul and Susan Elizabeth Hardesty Howard. He was raised in a catholic family of 10 children. He practiced his faith lifetime and was devoted to the Rosary. He was a former student of the Authur Murray’s Dance school. Jay retired from Alcan where he was a foreman for 23 years, after his retirement he went on to work another 22 years with Town Square Mall. Jay was well known for being a faithful worker. He enjoyed farming, gardening and horseback riding. Jay was a musician who could play many instruments such as the organ, fiddle, and banjo.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by brothers, Joseph (Linda) Howard, Ernest (Edwina) Howard, Lindsey Howard, Phillip John (Anna Grace) Howard, Hugh Howard; sisters, Mary Helen (Joe T.) Russelburg, Agnes (George Ora) Edge, Genevieve (Richard Louis) Basham.
Jay is survived by his sister, Stella and the late Ishmael “Eck” Nash; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Howard. Share your messages of condolence with the family of William “Jay” A. Howard and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented