William Jerry Cooper Jr., 54, of Owensboro, passed away on December 2019. He was born in Owensboro on Oct. 1, 1965, to the late William Jerry Sr. and Sharon Hillard Cooper. William was a member of the Sportsman’s Club in Henderson and in his free time enjoyed hunting and fishing.
William is survived by his three sons; two sisters, Stacy Roberts and Carrie Cooper; one niece; and two nephews.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Cooper. Share your messages of condolence with the family of William Jerry Cooper Jr. at www.haleymcginnis.com.
