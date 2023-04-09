William Jess Payne, 55, of Hartford, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at his home. He was a carpenter and of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob Rice and Stewart and Margaret Payne.
He is survived by a son, Jesse (Krista) Payne of Fordsville; a daughter, Kimberly Thomasson of Hartford; his parents, Larry and Bonnie Payne of Hartford; grandchildren, Emilee Thomasson, Dakota Payne, Hadleigh Payne, Mason Payne, Sophia Castillo and Elijah Castillo; brother, Steven (Melanie) Payne of Hartford; and grandmother, Jean Rice of Owensboro.
Memorial services will be noon Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Geary Funeral Home toward final expenses. Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
